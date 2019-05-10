Help wanted: Luxury yacht tester

Yacht tester. It’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it.

HushHush, a London-based online luxury store and concierge service, is seeking a yacht tester to make sure the pleasure craft listed on the e-commerce site are up to snuff.

Each yacht review pays £1000 (about $1,300), and the right candidate could review up to 50 yachts per year, the listing says. That comes out to a potential annual salary of $65K a year.

“It will be on a pro-rata, self employed basis, so we’ll need you to be flexible with when we need you,” the listing notes. Each review will require a week aboard a yacht to create a detailed review.

The perks? Living on a yacht. The work? Testing and evaluating everything on board: “every plug socket, door, bed, shower, tap — everything to make sure that the yacht is up to our standards.”

“Obviously, we’re a very high end site and expect our products to be of the highest quality, which is why we’re looking to hire someone whose job is solely assessing the quality of yachts and ensuring they meets our high standards,” says HushHush.com founder Aaron Harpin in the job listing.

Candidates must have a passport, be over 21 years old and be available on short notice. No yachting experience is required, although knowing your way around yachts is a plus.

Candidates should be hardworking, reliable and detail-oriented with strong writing skills.

The Hush Hush e-commerce site launched earlier this year and has previously posted a full-time, salaried opportunity for a reviewer of a range of luxury products from art and jewelry to aircraft.