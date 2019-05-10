Global helium shortage making it harder to find balloons

NORFOLK, Va. – If you’re looking to throw a party soon with balloons that will last, good luck!

The calls for balloons keep coming in to Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk. Owner Betty Hermann says she delivered 100 balloons to one customer Friday morning.

“Balloons do a lot for decorating a place. You don’t have to spend a whole lot of money and when you walk into a room and see balloons, it really looks like it’s filled.”

They fill the room with bright colors and helium. If you’re looking for helium balloons in Hampton Roads, you may have to do some searching or find a replacement.

Major retailer Party City announced they are closing almost 50 stores amid the global helium shortage, leaving local party shops concerned. The owner of Zontini’s Flowers and Balloons in Virginia Beach says he has enough balloons to get him through graduation and Mother’s Day weekend, but may need to call his helium supplier to see if they have any more in store.

News 3 reached out to Zontini’s helium supplier, Air Gas. They are located in Chesapeake.

They tell us they did have a shortage last month. Things aren’t back to normal, but they are getting there.