Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers this evening, rain and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and storms for the weekend… Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few light showers (mainly for the outer banks.) Lows will be in the mid 60s with winds out of the southwest between 5 and 15 mph. A cold front will move in late tonight, bringing in a bigger chance for rain this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers (30%) in the morning. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon to Saturday night (70%). An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe storms are not expected at this time. Highs will drop to the low 70s on Saturday, behind the cold front.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day with on and off showers/storms (60-70%). Highs will warm slightly to the mid 70s, near normal. Strong to severe storm are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue for Monday morning, tapering off by midday. Clouds will clear through the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the mid 70s to start next week.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 10th

1955 F2 Tornado Bertie Co

1990 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co, Wicomico Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

