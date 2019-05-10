× First Warning Forecast: Soaking storms on tap for the weekend

A cold front will move in late in the day and stall over the area just in time for the weekend.

Skies will be overcast both Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and storms both days. Sunday, which is Mother’s Day, is unfortunately looking like the wettest of the two days. Expect a 60 percent chance for showers and storms on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. A bit milder on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s with a 70 percent chance of showers and storms.

The wet weather will stick around for the first half of the day Monday. The rain will move out midday as high pressure builds in. Expect highs in the mid 70s. Dry conditions will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

