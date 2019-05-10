9 people arrested during Gloucester Co. mass drug sweep operation

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force conducted a mass arrest throughout the county Wednesday, arresting nine people on narcotics charges and other related offenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrests were the culmination of a year-long investigation.

The nine arrested, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

George Michael Adams, 52, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Alexander Christopher Blenaru, 22, one count of distribution of imitation cocaine

Rasean Collique Curry, 24, one count of distribution of cocaine

Karie Ann Garner, 43, three counts of distribution of heroin

Jill Elizabeth Hockaday, 53, two counts of distribution of oxycodone and one count of distribution of morphine

Devonte Tovon Maurice Jackson, 27, six counts of distribution of cocaine

Harley Remington Miller, 19, one count of possession of MDMA

Amber Michele Pauley, 37, one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of oxycodone

Cassie Leigh Verlander, 35, one count of distribution of heroin and three counts of distribution of cocaine

There are still two fugitives related to this sweep that the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating.

Jamie Ramon Foster, 35, two counts of distribution of cocaine (second offense) and one count of distribution of heroin (second offense)

Jesse Joe Joyce III, 29, one count of distribution of heroin and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Anyone with information as to Foster or Joyce’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force, made up of members of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office, the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, the Poquoson Police Department, the Williamsburg Police Department, the James City County Police Department, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.