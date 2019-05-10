2-year-old killed by recalled household furniture

South Shore Furniture has recalled a chest of drawers product because of serious tip-over and entrapment issues, which has caused the death of one 2-year-old child, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 3-drawer chests of drawers sold in nine colors. Each drawer has one metal handle. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.

Over 300,000 models of the product were sold. The product was sold online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retailers from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.

Learn more about the recall here.

The model numbers for the chests of drawers sold are: