Watch: Chesapeake’s Jordan Mason sets Christopher Newport all-time hits mark

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Christopher Newport University has a new hit king.

Jordan Mason set a new program record for career hits Thursday, breaking the old record of 225. CNU Hall of Famer Matt Turner previously held the all-time mark. Watch the video of Mason’s record-breaking hit here, courtesy of Mark Ragsdale.

Mason, who helped lead Western Branch High School to the 6A State Championship as a junior, has 63 hits this season for the No. 2 ranked Captains.

The record-breaking performance came in a losing effort, as Christopher Newport (33-and-7) was defeated by Penn State Harrisburg, 19-8 in the opening game of the Capital Athletic Conference Championship Series at Captains Park.

The two teams return to action Friday for the final day of the double-elimination CAC Championship Series. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. CNU must win two games in order to win the CAC title and receive the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division III baseball tournament.