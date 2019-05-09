VDOT holds public meeting on Bowers Hill interchange improvements

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a meeting where members of the public are invited to weigh in on alternatives for improving the Bowers Hill Interchange in Chesapeake Thursday night.

Every day, an average of 121,000 vehicles funnel through that roadway. After many frustrating commutes, VDOT hopes to make changes that will help alleviate traffic and congestion in that area.

Thursday’s public meeting will be held at Jolliff Middle School, located at 1021 Jolliff Road in Chesapeake. Organizers plan to present a video, and will allow members of the public to discuss conceptual plans with VDOT representatives and provide their feedback.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Citizens who cannot attend the meeting are invited to review the alternatives and take the online survey by no later than May 19, 2019 by clicking this link .

For more information and to see a video of proposed plans, click here.