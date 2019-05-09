× Virginia Beach non-profit’s Women Against Violence event honors survivors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – When someone becomes a victim of domestic violence or sexual abuse, it’s hard to know where to turn. That’s where organizations like Samaritan House step in.

It’s a mission the non-profit began 35 years ago; helping victims of violence and human trafficking find shelter and eventually helping them get back on their feet.

Friday, May 10, Samaritan House is holding it’s fifth annual Women Against Violence luncheon, honoring local survivors of abuse.

News 3’s Kristen Crowley is serving as host of the event, which will be held at Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program runs from noon-1:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker VBPD Sgt. Lanis Geluso will tell her own personal survivor story and Samaritan House will introduce the Brooke Briggs Community Impact Award in memory of the non-profit’s former Major Gifts Officer and past President of the Virginia Beach Jaycees.

Tarra Secrest and Tricia Hudson are the award’s first recipients for their work in supporting the Samaritan House mission.

