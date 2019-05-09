× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for the weekend… Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning and warm to near 80 this afternoon. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. Winds will pick up this afternoon, SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible during the day. A cold front will move in Friday night to Saturday, bringing in a bigger chance for rain this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers (30%). Rain chances will increase Saturday night (60%). An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe storms are not expected at this time. Highs will drop to the low 70s on Saturday, behind the cold front.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day with on and off showers (50-70%). Highs will warm slightly to the upper 70s. Rain will continue for Monday morning, tapering off by midday. Clouds will clear through the afternoon to evening.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 9th

2003 Tornadoes: East Central, Southeast, Central VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

