Thursday's First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in for the weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for the weekend… Tonight we’ll be dry with only a small chance of rain early. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light between 5-10mph out of the south. Lows will drop to the low-mid 60s.

We’ll end the work week warm with highs in the mid 80s on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible during the day. A cold front will move in Friday night to Saturday, bringing in a bigger chance for rain this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers (30%). Rain chances will increase Saturday night (60%). An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe storms are not expected at this time. Highs will drop to the low 70s on Saturday, behind the cold front.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day with on and off showers (50-70%). Storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening and a few could be strong to severe. Highs will warm slightly to the upper 70s. Rain will continue for Monday morning, tapering off by midday. Clouds will clear through the afternoon to evening.