Teen walks into hospital with gunshot wound after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Around 6:45 a.m., Thursday morning, police were called to the 600 block of Dudley Avenue for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

When officers got there they said no victim was located. A short time later, a 17-year-old man arrived at DePaul Medical Center suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

As detectives continue to investigate this incident, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Police said this is an isolated incident.

