Suffolk man airlifted after dirt bike crashes into vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was airlifted after his dirt bike collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Cullodan Street Thursday morning.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, dispatch received a call regarding the crash at 11:04 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that a 19-year-old man was operating a small dirt bike on Van Buren Avenue when he collided with a Honda Accord at the intersection of Cullodan Street.

The dirt bike rider received emergency medical assessment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord remained on scene following the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 36.722122 by -76.581129.

