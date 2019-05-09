Suffolk man airlifted after dirt bike crashes into vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was airlifted after his dirt bike collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Cullodan Street Thursday morning.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, dispatch received a call regarding the crash at 11:04 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that a 19-year-old man was operating a small dirt bike on Van Buren Avenue when he collided with a Honda Accord at the intersection of Cullodan Street.

The dirt bike rider received emergency medical assessment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord remained on scene following the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.