Suffolk boy taken to hospital after slow-speed accident at elementary school

Posted 7:38 pm, May 9, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 9-year-old Suffolk boy was taken to the hospital after a slow-speed accident in the parking lot of Pioneer Elementary School.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 4:01 p.m. for the incident. When officers arrived, they found that the boy ran into the side of a moving vehicle.

The boy received emergency medical assessment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel for “very minor” injuries.

He was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital as a precaution.

One more child was also involved, but police said the second child was not injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.