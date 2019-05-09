Suffolk boy taken to hospital after slow-speed accident at elementary school

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 9-year-old Suffolk boy was taken to the hospital after a slow-speed accident in the parking lot of Pioneer Elementary School.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 4:01 p.m. for the incident. When officers arrived, they found that the boy ran into the side of a moving vehicle.

The boy received emergency medical assessment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel for “very minor” injuries.

He was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital as a precaution.

One more child was also involved, but police said the second child was not injured.