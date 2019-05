HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Stratford University has confirmed that it is closing three campuses and will focus on its Northern Virginia, Baltimore and our international campuses.

“Every student at the closing campuses will be provided options and we have a plan that will provide a path to success for every student,” said David L. Brand, Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Stratford has multiple campuses in Hampton Roads, including in Newport News and Virginia Beach.

