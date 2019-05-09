‘Skins scoop: Our first look at the rooks, as Redskins open rookie minicamp Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Consider it day one of the latest Redskins quarterback competition. Only this weekend, the rookie won't have much competition.

Friday, the Redskins open a three-day rookie minicamp. First round selection Dwayne Haskins is among the draftees and rookie free agents expected to participate. Thursday, in a video posted by the team Twitter account of Haskins handling his helmet, the former Ohio State quarterback said, "It's getting surreal now."

Washington used the No. 15 overall pick in last month's NFL Draft to select Haskins. He's expected to compete with veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum for the starting quarterback job - as early as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) May 20th and 21st.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is ready to groom his newest QB.

"The mental part of it is the big thing," Gruden said this week about what he wants to see from Haskins. "Physically, he's got all the tools - without a doubt. Still there are some things we need to clean up, footwork wise - that stuff. But he's pretty far as far as fundamentals are concerned based on what he shown at Ohio State in that one year."

Haskins (6-3, 220), played appeared in only 22 career games Ohio State and was named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018. In his career, Haskins totaled 5,602 total offensive yards, including 5,408 passing yards and 194 rushing yards. He connected on 410-of-587 pass attempts (69.8 completion percentage), with 54 passing touchdowns and a 174.53 passing efficiency.

"Some guys you can push along harder than others, and some guys you might want to be a little more patient with," Gruden explained about how quickly he'll try to bring Haskins and his fellow rookies along. "But you have no way of knowing until we get them in the building."

News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Redskins, will be on assignment at Redskins Park Saturday - the lone day of the rookie minicamp open to media.