‘Skins scoop: On eve of rookie camp, Redskins sign eight of 10 draft picks

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Friday, the Washington Redskins open a three-day rookie minicamp. Barring any late-night deals, eight of team’s 10 selections from the 2019 NFL Draft will be under contract when camp begins.

Thursday, the team announced it signed the following draft picks:

ROUND (PICK) PLAYER SCHOOL

1 (15) QB Dwayne Haskins Ohio State

4 (112) RB Bryce Love Stanford

4 (131) G Wes Martin Indiana

5 (153) C Ross Pierschbacher Alabama

5 (173) LB Cole Holcomb North Carolina

6 (206) WR Kelvin Harmon N.C. State

7 (227) CB Jimmy Moreland James Madison

7 (253) LB Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State

According to CBSSports.com, Haskins, the team’s first of two first round selections, will receive an $8.5 million signing bonus and an annual salary of roughly $3.6 million during his four-year contract.

The lone unsigned selections are first round pick Montez Sweat, a linebacker, and third round pick Terry McLaurin, a wide receiver.