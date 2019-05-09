‘Skins scoop: On eve of rookie camp, Redskins sign eight of 10 draft picks

Dwayne Haskins (Courtesy: Redskins)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Friday, the Washington Redskins open a three-day rookie minicamp. Barring any late-night deals, eight of team’s 10 selections from the 2019 NFL Draft will be under contract when camp begins.

Thursday, the team announced it signed the following draft picks:

 

 

 

ROUND (PICK)                   PLAYER                                           SCHOOL                  

1 (15)                                       QB Dwayne Haskins                          Ohio State

4 (112)                                     RB Bryce Love                                   Stanford

4 (131)                                     G Wes Martin                                     Indiana

5 (153)                                             C Ross Pierschbacher                          Alabama

5 (173)                                            LB Cole Holcomb                               North Carolina

6 (206)                                            WR Kelvin Harmon                            N.C. State

7 (227)                                     CB Jimmy Moreland                           James Madison

7 (253)                                            LB Jordan Brailford                           Oklahoma State

 

According to CBSSports.com, Haskins, the team’s first of two first round selections, will receive an $8.5 million signing bonus and an annual salary of roughly $3.6 million during his four-year contract.

The lone unsigned selections are first round pick Montez Sweat, a linebacker, and third round pick Terry McLaurin, a wide receiver.

