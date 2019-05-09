Seattle Seahawks cut ties with Norfolk native Kam Chancellor

SEATTLE, Wash. – In July 2018, Kam Chancellor announced he was walking away from football. Now, the only NFL team for which he has ever played helped make that decision final.

Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks terminated Chancellor’s contract, releasing the strong safety with a failed physical designation. Veteran receiver Doug Baldwin received the same fate.

“The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor,” General manager John Schneider said in a statement. “These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family.”

Chancellor, who spent all of the 2018 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, has not played in a game since November 2017 due to a severe neck injury. The former Maury High School and Virginia Tech standout was a fifth-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft. The four-time Pro-Bowler was voted a team captain by his Seattle teammates three times.