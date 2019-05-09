Portsmouth Pawn shop shuts down, managers busted for selling stolen goods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two managers at what used to be Portsmouth Pawn have been federally charged for selling stolen goods out of the shop.

According to court documents, Joseph Poling and Raisa Ison worked together to buy stolen goods for less than retail value and then re-sell them for a

profit in store and on eBay.

The stolen items ranged from power tools, pet supplies and computer routers to shaving razors and personal electronics.

In federal court on Thursday, Poling was granted a $10,000 unsecured bond. Ison was granted a $5,000 unsecured bond.