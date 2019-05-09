One person killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the intersection of 19th Street and Cypress Avenue Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. and one male - age not known - was found dead at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Officials added that they detained multiple people at the shooting scene, but said that no suspect information is available at this time.

The scene remains active as the detectives are still conducting their investigations.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

