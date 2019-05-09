Old Dominion football announces kickoff times for 2019 home games

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University football has announced game times for the 2019 season, beginning with a 7 p.m. start against Norfolk State on Saturday, Aug. 31, in the first game of the new S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“I like the spacing of our home schedule throughout the fall with ample early evening and late afternoon games which should give all Monarch fans plenty of tailgating opportunities as well as time to explore the new stadium and all the food, videoboard entertainment, and other amenities S. B. Ballard stadium will provide,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said.

Following a three-week hiatus from Norfolk, including games at Virginia Tech, a bye and at Virginia, ODU takes on East Carolina Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

The week after the Monarchs host WKU on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

ODU hosts Florida Atlantic for the annual homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

After a week on the road, Old Dominion faces UTSA on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

Following a second bye week and the final regular season road contest, ODU ends the regular season against Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

Season tickets are on sale now starting at $99. The new S.B. Ballard Stadium will include over 15,000 new seats on the east and west sidelines, with each seat having a back. Upgraded concessions, a new video board and audio system, elevated seating with better sightlines, and more restrooms highlight the new fan amenities. Fans who purchase season tickets in May will have the opportunity to choose their seats at the conclusion of the ODAF seat selection process. Click here for a seating map with pricing of the new stadium. Call the ODU Ticket Office at 757-683-4444 to purchase season tickets, or purchase online at www.ynottix.com.