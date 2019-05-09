Norfolk Police searching for domestic assault suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police need help from the community to find a suspect wanted for domestic assault.

They're looking for Daquan Jordan. According to police, on April 10, 2019, police were called to Hough Avenue about an assault. The victim told police Jordan choked her and kicked her several times.

His last known address is in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake on Martin Avenue.

Police say Jordan has several tattoos. On his left arm he has the names "Aaliayah" and "Alicia" and the zodiac sign "Leo." On his right arm he has the names "Tracey" and "Mittizie."

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.