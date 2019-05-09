More than 1,000 guns seized from upscale Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES – More than 1,000 guns were found Wednesday in a home in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Los Angeles Police Department officers served a search warrant in an investigation of someone suspected of manufacturing and selling illegal firearms, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

A man was placed under arrest at the scene for violating Penal Code 30600, California’s law regarding assault weapons and .50 BMG (Browning Machine Gun) rifles. It prohibits the manufacture, distribution, transportation, importation and sale of any assault rifle or .50 BMG rifles, except in specific circumstances, according to the California Legislature.

Police didn’t release any more information about the arrest.

In aerial footage from the scene, hundreds of guns are seen scattered out on what appears to be blankets in the driveway. The weapons range from handguns to rifles. Police can be seen taking inventory.

ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun said in a written statement authorities were anonymously tipped off that someone was “conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possess.” Along with the weapons, firearm manufacturing equipment and tools were also found at the home.

In 2015, LAPD seized 1,200 guns, seven tons of ammunition and $230,000 in cash from a home. The owner had died of natural causes and was found in his SUV outside. At that time it was considered one of the largest weapon’s seizure from one home, the LAPD said.