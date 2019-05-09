Juvenile charged with murder in Virginia Beach shooting

Posted 6:19 am, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, May 9, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the intersection of 19th Street and Cypress Avenue Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. and one male - age not known - was found dead at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Officials added that they detained multiple people at the shooting scene, but only charged a juvenile from Chesapeake with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The age of the juvenile that was charged is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.846308 by -75.983117.

