How witnessing domestic violence can have life long effects

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Blood, violence and abuse are images no child should be exposed to but right now there are thousands of kids who live in homes where domestic violence is part of their everyday life.

Now a recent study found that witnessing domestic violence as a child could be just as damaging as being abused.

News 3 met up with Santina Proctor who said she watched extreme abuse at a very early age. She shared her shocking account of what she saw.

“I remember he banged her head into a glass table. I remember just blood pouring out of her head as a little kid. I remember one time we were standing on the porch and he just came up and hit her on the head with a two-by-four piece of wood and knocked a piece of her ear off,” said Proctor.

“When a child is exposed to either violence directly or witnessing violence the fight or flight mechanism of the individual is activated on a regular basis and that is not normal,” said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Gary Rotfus.

