Dustin Lynch comes to Virginia Beach in June

Posted 11:43 am, May 9, 2019, by
Photo of Dustin Lynch courtesy of Connor Dwyer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dustin Lynch will play to fans on June 13 in Virginia Beach at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Lynch is part of Thomas Rhett’s spring Life Changes Tour.

Recently, Lynch released his highly anticipated RIDIN’ ROADS – EP (Broken Bow Records), consisting of three smooth talking, sultry tracks: “Ridin’ Roads,” “Little Town Livin’,” and “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes,” according to Sweet Talk Publicity.

Lynch is a Grand Ole Opry member and PLATINUM Country superstar

“Dustin Lynch has steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music,” said Billboard.

