Chelsea Manning released from Virginia jail after 62 days

Former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been released from federal custody after 62 days. Manning was jailed for refusing to testify in front of a federal grand jury.

She is subject to another grand jury subpoena and will need to appear in court again on May 16. If she again refuses to testify, she could be found in contempt of court a second time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.