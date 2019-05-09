Accomack Co. fire stations battle 3-story house fire

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Fire stations from Onancock, Tasley, Melfa, Parksley and Wachapreague responded to a three-story house fire on Holly Street in Onancock Thursday morning.

According to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire at 10:54 a.m. First arriving crews reported heavy smoke condition, and laid in a 5-inch supply line from Market Street.

Interior crews quickly knocked down the main body of fire, but extensive overhaul was necessary.

No injuries were reported, and according to the fire company, the fire has been placed under control.

This was Onancock’s second working fire in a week.