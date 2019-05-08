× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers today, rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers today, more rain for the weekend… A cold front will skim by to our north today, just close enough to bring in some extra clouds and a few showers. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers popping up this afternoon to evening, mainly for areas closer to Richmond and I-95. Temperatures will return to near 80 this afternoon.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will remain above normal in the upper 70s to near 80. Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. A cold front will move in overnight Friday to Saturday, bringing us a bigger chance for rain this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers. Highs will drop to the mid 70s behind the cold front. Clouds and rain will continue for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain should clear out Monday morning with clouds clearing out Monday afternoon.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 8th

1962 F2 Tornado Goochland Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Essex Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

