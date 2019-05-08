Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in York County

Posted 9:37 pm, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39PM, May 8, 2019

YORK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police Troopers are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) Wednesday night.

The call came in at 8:41 p.m.

One person has been confirmed dead, State Police say.

Troopers are currently on scene investigating.

Northbound Route 17 from the Newport News/York County line to Coventry Boulevard is closed at this time and could remain closed for an extended amount of time, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says. There is only one lane open at southbound Route 17 and Coventry Boulevard.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 37.105264 by -76.456771.

