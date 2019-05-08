Virginia Senator Tim Kaine expresses concerns over Iran

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says he’s worried the country may be headed towards war with Iran.

In a statement released Tuesday, Kaine said “I’m deeply worried that the Trump Administration is leading us toward an unnecessary war with Iran. One year ago, the President withdrew the United States from the deal that prevented Iran from building nuclear weapons.”

He went on to say “In the months since, Trump’s White House has taken a series of actions to increase tensions, including misrepresenting the regular deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln as a warning to Iran. Let me make one thing clear: The Trump Administration has no legal authority to start a war against Iran without the consent of Congress.”

His comments come following a Sunday night order from the White House, directing the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East “to send a clear and unmistakable message” to Iran.