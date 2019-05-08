Virginia Beach construction worker’s ‘livelihood’ stolen from truck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “I opened the box and this is what I found.”

A half-empty toolbox is what Stephen Christensen found left on the back of his white pickup truck Monday evening.

The construction worker said a thief broke open the box outside his home off of Aragon Drive in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

“This box was full to the top here,” Christensen said. “They took my livelihood and the tools that I use to support myself and my family.”

Wednesday afternoon we met with him at his job.

Christensen told News 3 the missing tools cost upwards of $3,000.

“I had a cordless kit with nine batteries, two impact drills, a drill, an isolating saw, jigsaw charger,” he said.

Those are just some of the items taken.

He tell us this has become overwhelming, not just for him but his wife and children as well.

“It becomes very stressful between the household bills, now money’s got to be moved around to pay for those tools because if I don’t have them, I can’t do my job in a proper fashion,” the stepfather of two said.

Christensen told News 3 Reporter Brian Hill that the job he is working today doesn’t require the tools stolen. However, all he’s left with are a few hand tools to complete his project.

“Tomorrow I might have to go to a job where I have to have tools, so I might need to talk to one of my coworkers to borrow some tools. Those tools, when I’m at a job, are used on a continuous basis,” Christensen said.

He mentioned that he might have been targeted and doubts he’ll get the tools back.

He’s set up a GoFundMe page hoping to get a little help.

Click here if you would like to help.