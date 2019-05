PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a male victim injured Wednesday.

Dispatch received the call at 3:08 p.m., and police and medics responded to the 3300 block of Academy Avenue.

The victim suffered an injury to his lower body, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available, and police are still investigating.