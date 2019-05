YORK Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.

Troopers were dispatch at around 2:41 p.m. to the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Showalter Road in York County.

The investigating Trooper and the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team were on the scene.

VDOT was on scene assisting with lane closure and setting up a detour.

There is no further information at this time.