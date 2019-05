Missouri coffee shop offers unique ‘pickle split’ dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - You've heard of a banana split, but how about a pickle split?

Foodies are finding their way to Festus, Missouri to try this bizarre take on a traditional banana split.

“It was just something fun. It looked pretty. I took a picture of it and it got shared and we thought, 'Oh it will go away.' It didn't go away,” said Deanna Farrar, owner of Pine Mountain Country Coffee House.

It all began when Farrar was a teenager and took a weird food combination dare that turned into a social media sensation.

The pickle split.

“It was a surprise. We saw it on the menu. We came for ice cream and saw banana split or pickle split and it was great,” customer Josie Barton told KTVI.

The strange treat uses a Vlasic kosher dill spear instead of the traditional banana. And if you're put off by the sound of the pickle split, well, you're going to have to "dill" with it: the pickle split is here to stay.

The pickle split isn't the only interesting thing about Pine Mountain Country Coffee House: the shop is inside an old mercantile building that takes you back in time.

“I originally told my husband I wanted it to look like the Walton's, like Ike's store, where everyone was coming in and interacting with one another like they were family," Farrar said.