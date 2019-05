NORFOLK, Va. – The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating after a death aboard the USS San Jacinto.

According to Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a civilian contractor was pronounced dead aboard the guided missile cruiser at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The San Jacinto is based in Norfolk.

The Navy could provide no further details at this time.

News 3 is working to learn more about the death investigation.