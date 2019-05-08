Hundreds of guns found in L.A. home during investigation into illegal selling, manufacturing of weapons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) - Hundreds of guns were recovered from a Bel-Air area home Wednesday during an investigation into the illegal selling and manufacturing of weapons, officials said.

The search warrant was being served about 4 a.m. in the 100 block of North Beverly Glen, Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

LAPD officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting a joint investigation when the warrant was served.

Aerial video from KTLA's Sky5 showed federal agents and police examining hundreds of guns laid out in a courtyard area of the home.

The cache of weapons included various long guns and handguns, video from Sky5 showed. The home is in an upscale area of multimillion-dollar homes.

This is a developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to the story.