Hampton Police investigating after 22-year-old shot

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cool Springs Court.

According to officials, the man walked into a hospital in Hampton for his non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Hospital officials reported the wounds to Hampton Police.

Officers had originally responded to the shooting call on Cool Springs Court but reportedly did not find a victim.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

