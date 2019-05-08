Dominion Energy Virginia residential customers to receive one-time bill credit

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Dominion Energy residential customers in Virginia will receive a $33 bill credit in June.

According to a release by Dominion Energy, the credit, one of the largest in the company’s history, returns savings from federal corporate income tax reform. The average residential customer will see a credit of $33.27, and individual credits will depend on each customer’s historical energy usage.

Dominion Energy said that this is the third bill credit its customers have received over the past year. It also said tax reforms allowed it to cut residential customers’ rates by more than $3.78.

The credits and rate reductions carry out the requirements of the Grid Transformation and Security Act of 2018, including its directive that the full savings of federal tax reform be passed along to customers.