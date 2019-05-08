Brewing company partners with Norfolk distributor, expands into Hampton Roads market

NORFOLK, Va. – Seawolf Brewery is partnering with Barrel Beverage Distributors to bring its beers to the Hampton Roads area.

The Annapolis-based military sea services tribute brewing company chose veteran-owned Barrel Beverage, based in Norfolk, to be its licensed distributor for the Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Hampton, Chesapeake, Newport News, Suffolk and Williamsburg.

“We’ve been inundated with requests for our beer in the Norfolk area since we launched in December of 2017, so we’re really excited to have it available in that military market,” said Seawolf Brewery Managing Partner Alan Beal. “We had some significant interest a while back from a major US beer distributor, but they decided to go a different direction.

“That’s when we started to look at other distributors and found Barrel Beverage. While one door closed, an even better one opened.”

Seawolf was approved for distribution into Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange and Coast Guard Exchange stores nationwide, as well as Total Wine stores. Its next two releases honor branches of the military, with Ship Driver American Wheat and Fleet Double IPA paying tribute to Surface Warfare crews and the Navy’s seven active fleets respectively.

The company has plans to distribute across the East Coast, hoping to expand into Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Pennsylvania while working to create its own brewery and taproom.