9-year-old girl missing from Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old girl.

On May 7th at 11:30 p.m., police were notified that Tinaya Poe was missing from the 1000 block of 31st Street.

According to officials, Tinaya was last seen running away from her house around 6:00 p.m. and was heading westbound on 31st Street toward the Marshall Courts Apartments.

Tinaya is a black female, approximately 4-foot-6 and thin. She has short braids with multi-colored beads and a teardrop-shaped birthmark under her left eye. She was wearing a gray, red and black jacket with a pink blouse underneath, black pants with holes and reddish pink shoes.

Police believe that Tinaya ran away form her home and do not believe that she is in any danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tinaya should contact police at 757-247-2500.