HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating after a woman was shot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue. Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue transported the women to a hospital for her non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

