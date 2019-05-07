Virginia woman dies after crashing car into Accomack County home

Accomack County, Va. – A 53-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a home off Route 13 in Accomack County around 3 p.m. on May 3.

Virginia State Police say Peggy Kellam was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the deadly crash. They also added that no one was inside the residence struck by the 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that Kellum was driving.

Police believe Kellam died on impact from her injuries.

Kellam reportedly was traveling northbound on Route 13 when she ran off the roadway, crossed the grassy median into the southbound lanes, continued off the roadway and struck the home.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.