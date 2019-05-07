Unique ideas for Mother’s Day from a gift history author on Coast Live

Posted 4:10 pm, May 7, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Aileen Avery talks about her book, "Gift Rap: The History and Art of Gift Giving" and explains how to select the perfect gift that any mom would love. For more information visit www.TipsonTV.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.