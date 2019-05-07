Unique ideas for Mother’s Day from a gift history author on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Aileen Avery talks about her book, "Gift Rap: The History and Art of Gift Giving" and explains how to select the perfect gift that any mom would love. For more information visit www.TipsonTV.com.
