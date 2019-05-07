× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Back to the 80s

Warming up but tracking rain… Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning, a few degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog. We will see sunshine today with a few clouds building in, especially this afternoon. Highs will warm to near 80, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

A cold front will skim by to our north on Wednesday, just close enough to bring in some extra clouds and a few showers. Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday with an afternoon to evening isolated shower, mainly for areas closer to Richmond. Highs return to the low 80s.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will remain in the low 80s. Winds will start to pick up late in the day, south at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front is set to move in on Friday, bringing us a bigger chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. An isolated shower/storm is possible during the day, but chances will go up Friday night. Highs will warm to the mid 80s on Friday, before the cold front moves through.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the mid 70s this weekend, behind the cold front.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs near 80. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 7th

1959 Tornado Hanover Co

1967 F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

