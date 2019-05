Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Tony Poutous of Midway Veterinary Hospital (midwayvethospital.com) introduces one of his clients, Albus the tortoise, and talks about some of the other exotic pets that he has seen over the years. Plus, we learn more about the human-animal bond and how Midway Veterinary Hospital celebrates this special connection.

