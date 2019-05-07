Redskins hire former Hokie Kyshoen Jarrett as assistant coach

Kyshoen Jarrett #30 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that defensive coaching intern Kyshoen Jarrett has been hired full-time as the team’s defensive quality control coach.

“Kyshoen was a valuable asset to our coaching staff last season,” said Head Coach Jay Gruden. “He is a quality coach and a quality person and I have complete trust in him succeeding in this new role.”

Jarrett spent one season as a defensive coaching intern with the team in 2018. His primary responsibility was working with the nickel cornerbacks during practice and film sessions.

Jarrett was a sixth round (181st overall) selection by the Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games with five starts as a rookie in 2015 and recorded 57 tackles (38 solo), four passes defensed and one forced fumble before suffering a spinal cord injury in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

