Police searching for wanted men in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find two men wanted in the resort city.

Police say one of the men that has the details they're looking for never showed up to court and the other is accused of assaulting someone.

37-year-old Brian Youmans is wanted for contempt of court for failing to appear on an assault charge.

44-year-old Michael Xefta is wanted for assault and battery. His last known address is in the Salem area of Virginia Beach on Wellfleet Court.

If you know where these men are, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward if it leads to an arrest and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.