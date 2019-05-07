Police investigating after teen is shot in Suffolk

Posted 11:18 am, May 7, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a teen was shot and taken to the hospital on Monday.

The call for the incident came in around 10:45 p.m. Officials were notified of a 14-year-old that was allegedly shot in the 400 block of Smith Street.

Suffolk fire officials provided emergency medical assistance and treated the teen for non-life threatening injuries. He was then ground transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

There is no further information to be released at this time.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you the latest updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.727199 by -76.587588.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.