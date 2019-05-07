Police investigating after teen is shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a teen was shot and taken to the hospital on Monday.

The call for the incident came in around 10:45 p.m. Officials were notified of a 14-year-old that was allegedly shot in the 400 block of Smith Street.

Suffolk fire officials provided emergency medical assistance and treated the teen for non-life threatening injuries. He was then ground transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

There is no further information to be released at this time.

