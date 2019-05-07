Police investigating after man shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday around 2 a.m. that left one man with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the man was shot in the 200 block of W. Mercury Blouvard and the victim was transported to a hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue for the non-life injuries.

The man was reportedly walking in the area when he was approached by two black men wearing dark clothes. One of the two suspects then allegedly shot the victim.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation by Hampton Police.

No suspect information has been released.

